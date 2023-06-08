Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Qlife Holding AB TO 3

New equity right for trading, Qlife Holding AB TO 3 At the request of Qlife Holding AB, Qlife Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 9, 2023. Security name: QLIFE TO3 230929 -------------------------------- Short name: QLIFE TO 3 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020050748 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 295196 -------------------------------- Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Qlife Holding AB. The exercise price when exercising the warrant has been set to SEK 0.11 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip September 11, 2023 - September 29, 2023 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 27, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.