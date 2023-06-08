Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P053 | ISIN: SE0013486552 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HG
Frankfurt
08.06.23
12:28 Uhr
0,003 Euro
-0,001
-22,50 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QLIFE HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 12:46
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Qlife Holding AB TO 3

New equity right for trading, Qlife Holding AB TO 3

At the request of Qlife Holding AB, Qlife Holding AB equity rights will be
traded on First North as from June 9, 2023. 


Security name: QLIFE TO3 230929
--------------------------------
Short name:   QLIFE TO 3   
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020050748  
--------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  295196     
--------------------------------


Terms:  One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new   
      share in Qlife Holding AB. The exercise price when exercising the  
      warrant has been set to SEK 0.11 per share.             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip September 11, 2023 - September 29, 2023                
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   September 27, 2023                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.