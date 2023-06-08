BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 7

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 7 June 2023 were: 128.13p Capital only 129.50p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share Issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 14th February 2023, the Company now has 135,586,194 Ordinary Shares in issue. 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.