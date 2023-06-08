Valens Semiconductor Announces a Plan to Improve Operational Efficiency

Aligning Research & Development (R&D) resources by streamlining development platforms

The plan includes a 15% employee headcount reduction across various departments and is expected to save approximately $9 million annually in operating expenses

Plan is expected to be completed by end of Q3 2023

On track with several automotive OEM bids for the A-PHY compliant VA7000, expecting first design wins in 2023

Engineering samples of the VS6320, the new high-performance USB3.2 extension solution, are expected to be shipped by Q4 2023 to address the growing demand for high-performance USB peripherals in videoconferencing, medical and industrial markets

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets announced the company's plan to improve operational efficiency and revised full year 2023 financial outlook.

"Today we are launching a plan to improve Valens Semiconductor's operational efficiency. The more efficient use of our R&D and other operational resources will allow us to improve our progress toward profitability in the continued uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "As we approach mass production availability of several new products for automotive and audio-video, we can now benefit from streamlining our development platforms."

"Looking at the second half of 2023, in the last several weeks we have been witnessing a significantly slower than anticipated pace of bookings and additional customer requests to push out delivery, due to their delayed inventory digestion. As a result, we are reducing our revenue expectations for the second half of 2023."

"Valens Semiconductor's long-term growth opportunities remain strong, as we leverage our core technology across the business segments we serve. We are excited about our VA7000 chipset, our first A-PHY product reaching mass-production and the VS6320 USB3.2 extension product that will enable our customers to bring to market new disruptive products."

"We are committed to working together with our current and future audio-video and automotive customers to further push the boundaries of connectivity supporting their needs with our advanced offerings."

"In conclusion, the combination of the current financial headwinds with our prioritizing the long-term health of our businesses led us to initiate the plan, requiring a painful workforce reduction and operational expense refinement, to ultimately create a stronger and leaner organization for the benefit of Valens Semiconductor's stakeholders."

Updated Financial Outlook

Disclaimer: Valens Semiconductor does not provide GAAP net profit (loss) guidance as certain elements of net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

The Company reiterates its second quarter 2023 guidance provided on May 10, 2023 .

Third quarter 2023 revenues are now expected to reach a bottom, and to range between $14.0 million and $14.2 million, with recovery expected in the fourth quarter.

Full year 2023 revenues are now expected to range between $83.8 million and $84.2 million, with automotive revenues contributing approximately 30%.

Gross margin for the full year 2023 is now expected to range between 61.9% and 62.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2023 is now expected to be in the range of $(18.3) million to $(16.5) million .

Reiterates Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven expected by the end of 2023.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling high-performance connectivity for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

