Kirkland's, Inc.: Kirkland's Home Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week period ended April 29, 2023 .

First Quarter 2023 Summary

Net sales were $96.9 million, with comparable sales decreasing 4.4%.

Gross profit margin of 26.7%.

Operating loss of $10.3 million .

Adjusted EBITDA of $(5.8) million .

Ended the period with a cash balance of $7.1 million and $33.0 million in outstanding debt.

Closed three stores to end the quarter with 343 stores.

Management Commentary

"During the first quarter, we placed renewed emphasis on our overall value proposition and better aligned the brand voice through improved marketing, promotional strategy and seasonally relevant décor," said Ann Joyce, interim CEO of Kirkland's Home. "While a challenging consumer spending environment continued to affect traffic during the quarter, we achieved positive comparable sales for the month of April as customers responded well to our promotions and omni-channel experience. Our merchandise margins began to expand during the quarter as the benefits of lower freight and product costs started to flow through our results, and we expect this to become more meaningful in the upcoming quarters.

"Over the past several quarters, we have worked diligently to improve our balance sheet, and while there is still work to be done, we are on stronger footing this year as we approach peak season. In the near-term, we are realigning our category mix, strategically optimizing our promotional activity using our enhanced margin position and refocusing our messaging to engage and convert the value-conscious customer.

"Looking ahead, we are committed to returning Kirkland's Home to sustained levels of profitability and cash flow. We believe that a refined merchandise assortment focused on stylish home décor at a value, with an added emphasis on seasonal relevancy, will better position us to win back and attract customers. We are developing an improved retail strategy focused on an intentional promotional calendar, with flexibility to respond to an evolving consumer and ever-changing seasonal trends. I am confident in our team and our ability to capitalize on these opportunities."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $96.9 million, compared to $103.3 million in the prior year quarter. Comparable same-store sales decreased 4.4%, including a 6.6% decline in e-commerce sales. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in traffic, partially offset by an increase in average ticket.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2023 was $25.9 million, or 26.7% of net sales, compared to $28.3 million, or 27.4% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The decline was primarily a result of the deleverage of fixed cost components on the lower sales base, partially offset by improved merchandise margin.

Operating loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $10.3 million compared to an operating loss of $11.1 million in the prior year quarter. The improvement to the prior year period was primarily a result of lower advertising expense and lower store payroll expense, partially offset by the aforementioned decline in gross profit.

EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was $(7.1) million compared to $(6.6) million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was $(5.8) million, which was consistent with the prior year quarter.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $12.1 million, or a loss of $0.95 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million, or a loss of $0.63 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

As of April 29, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $7.1 million, with $33.0 million of outstanding debt under its $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

Investor Conference Call and Web Simulcast

Kirkland's Home management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023, followed by a question-and-answer period with Ann Joyce, Interim CEO, Amy Sullivan, President and COO, and Mike Madden, EVP and CFO.

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (855) 560-2577



International dial-in number: (412) 542-4163

Conference ID: 10179263

Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.kirklands.com. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after the conference call through June 15, 2023 .

Toll-free replay number: (877) 344-7529

International replay number: (412) 317-0088

Replay ID: 9873400

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States, currently operating 341 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, certain statements in this release, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements deal with potential future circumstances and developments and are, accordingly, forward-looking in nature. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "could," "strategy," and similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's liquidity including cash flows from operations and the amount of borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility, the Company's actual and anticipated progress towards its short-term and long-term objectives including its brand strategy, the risk that natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks (such as COVID-19), global political events, war and terrorism could impact the Company's revenues, inventory and supply chain, the continuing consumer impact of inflation and countermeasures, including raising interest rates, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in the Company's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, increased transportation costs and potential interruptions in supply chain, distribution systems and delivery network, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of the Company's information or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 4, 2023 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Contact: Kirkland's Home Gateway Group, Inc.

Mike Madden Cody Slach and Cody Cree

(615) 872-4800 [email protected]



(949) 574-3860

KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)









13-Week Period Ended





April 29,



April 30,





2023



2022

Net sales

$ 96,875



$ 103,285

Cost of sales



71,004





74,993

Gross profit



25,871





28,292

Operating expenses:











Compensation and benefits



20,039





20,892

Other operating expenses



14,738





16,798

Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)



1,206





1,697

Asset impairment



225





-

Total operating expenses



36,208





39,387

Operating loss



(10,337)





(11,095)

Other expense, net



410





84

Loss before income taxes



(10,747)





(11,179)

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,360





(3,324)

Net loss

$ (12,107)



$ (7,855)

Loss per share:











Basic

$ (0.95)



$ (0.63)

Diluted

$ (0.95)



$ (0.63)

Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



12,778





12,565

Diluted



12,778





12,565



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





April 29,



January 28,



April 30,





2023



2023



2022

ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,072



$ 5,171



$ 5,382

Inventories, net



83,332





84,071





130,855

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,905





5,089





10,994

Total current assets



95,309





94,331





147,231

Property and equipment, net



36,146





38,676





47,269

Operating lease right-of-use assets



131,289





134,525





134,343

Other assets



7,137





6,714





7,173

Total assets

$ 269,881



$ 274,246



$ 336,016

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$ 38,092



$ 43,739



$ 47,313

Accrued expenses



25,499





26,069





24,016

Operating lease liabilities



41,173





41,499





41,531

Total current liabilities



104,764





111,307





112,860

Operating lease liabilities



110,165





114,613





118,658

Revolving line of credit



33,000





15,000





35,000

Other liabilities



3,872





3,553





4,291

Total liabilities



251,801





244,473





270,809

Net shareholders' equity



18,080





29,773





65,207

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 269,881



$ 274,246



$ 336,016



KIRKLAND'S, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)









13-Week Period Ended





April 29,



April 30,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (12,107)



$ (7,855)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



3,257





4,499

Amortization of debt issue costs



20





23

Asset impairment



225





-

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment



(21)





191

Stock-based compensation expense



490





548

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Inventories, net



739





(16,826)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



162





932

Accounts payable



(5,792)





(14,806)

Accrued expenses



(1,913)





(4,884)

Income taxes payable (refundable)



1,365





(3,300)

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(1,555)





(1,843)

Other assets and liabilities



349





(310)

Net cash used in operating activities



(14,781)





(43,631)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



60





17

Capital expenditures



(846)





(2,395)

Net cash used in investing activities



(786)





(2,378)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Borrowings on revolving line of credit



21,000





35,000

Repayments on revolving line of credit



(3,000)





-

Debt issuance costs



(456)





-

Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units



(76)





(2,375)

Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises



-





16

Repurchase and retirement of common stock



-





(6,253)

Net cash provided by financing activities



17,468





26,388















Cash and cash equivalents:











Net increase (decrease)



1,901





(19,621)

Beginning of the period



5,171





25,003

End of the period

$ 7,072



$ 5,382















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:











Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment

$ 844



$ 887



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net loss before interest and the provision for income tax, which is equivalent to operating loss, adjusted for depreciation, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating loss as operating loss with non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP adjustments remove asset impairment and stock-based compensation expense, due to the non-cash nature of these expenses, and remove severance charges and lease termination costs, as those expenses can fluctuate based on the needs of the business and do not represent a normal, recurring operating expense.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) for the 13-week periods indicated:





13-Week Period Ended





April 29, 2023



April 30, 2022

Operating loss

$ (10,337)



$ (11,095)

Depreciation



3,257





4,499

EBITDA



(7,080)





(6,596)

Non-GAAP adjustments:











Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)



-





208

Asset impairment(2)



225





-

Stock-based compensation expense(3)



490





548

Severance charges(4)



529





13

Total adjustments in operating expenses



1,244





561

Total non-GAAP adjustments



1,244





769

Adjusted EBITDA



(5,836)





(5,827)

Depreciation



3,257





4,499

Adjusted operating loss

$ (9,093)



$ (10,326)





















(1) Costs associated with asset disposals, closed store and lease termination costs and any gains on lease terminations. (2) Asset impairment charges are related to property and equipment. (3) Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans. (4) Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements and permanent store closure compensation costs.

SOURCE Kirkland's, Inc.