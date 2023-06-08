DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 215.3908

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 204531

CODE: CS1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655746

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 249631 EQS News ID: 1652819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652819&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2023 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)