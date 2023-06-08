DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (US37 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jun-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.3727
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 715284
CODE: US37 LN
ISIN: LU1407888996
