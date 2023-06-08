Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
Fund Name
NAV per share (GBP)
SEDOL
NAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
1.9428
B61ND55 (UK)
8th June 2023
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
hh61@ntrs.com