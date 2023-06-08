Insightful Crowned as Top Employee Monitoring Software of 2023 by Crozdesk

Exceptional user satisfaction scores propel Insightful to the top ranks in the competitive employee monitoring software market.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Insightful, a leading software for employee monitoring, has been recognized as one of the top products in the employee monitoring software space for 2023 by Crozdesk, a trusted source for business software reviews.

Top Employee Monitoring Software of 2023 by Crozdesk

Exceptional user satisfaction scores propel Insightful to the top ranks in the competitive employee monitoring software market.

Insightful's market-leading solution, known for its ease of use and best-in-class results, achieved a list-topping total score of 92 out of 100, in Crozdesk's rigorous analysis. Further underscoring the software's top status, it also received an impressive 96 out of 100 for user satisfaction.

Key Points

Insightful has been officially ranked equal first as the top Employee Monitoring Software of 2023 by Crozdesk.

The company received a total score of 92 out of 100, demonstrating its superior value and features.

Insightful also achieved a near-perfect user satisfaction score of 96 out of 100, reflecting its commitment to customer experience and user-friendly design.

Ivan Petrovic, Founder and CEO of Insightful, said the top ranking by Crozdesk is a further reflection of his team's dedication to building a product that truly helps businesses work more effectively.

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from Crozdesk. Our focus has always been to create an intuitive and powerful tool that genuinely improves team productivity and safeguards data," said Petrovic.

"This award reflects our commitment to our customers and validates our relentless pursuit of excellence. We're excited to continue innovating and delivering value to businesses around the world."

Crozdesk's ranking methodology comprises a comprehensive, algorithm-based evaluation of the relevance, user satisfaction, and overall quality of products within the monitoring software for employees vertical. This accolade marks a significant milestone for Insightful, reinforcing its reputation as a leading solution provider in the productivity software vertical.

Insightful's top ranking by Crozdesk follows recent top rankings by another leading software review site, G2. Insightful was recognized as the leading employee monitoring software solution by G2, receiving 17 top awards in the company's Spring 2023 report.

About Insightful

Trusted by 2,500+ global brands and used by 130,000+ people daily, Insightful's remote employee management helps manage and boost remote working software, improve workflows, and support employee wellbeing. Features include an employee tracker, automatic time tracking, remote working software, and so much more.

Contact Information

Seb KIpman

Head of Communications

media@insightful.io

SOURCE: Insightful

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759804/Insightful-Crowned-as-Top-Employee-Monitoring-Software-of-2023-by-Crozdesk