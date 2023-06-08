STACK Construction Technologies Named Cincinnati Enquirer 2023 Top Workplace

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / STACK Construction Technologies has been named a Cincinnati Enquirer 2023 Top Workplace, an employee survey-based award that measures leadership, workplace flexibility, career opportunities, benefits, and compensation. This prestigious award reflects the company's strong culture of openness, optimism, and ownership, powered by leadership that believes in agency and autonomy in its employees.

"STACK has always prioritized our team's well-being and fostered a culture of transparency, authenticity, purpose, and empowerment," says Phil Ogilby, STACK's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our employees' voices matter, and it's a priority for us to have our teams feel trust and connection to in turn make a meaningful impact on the construction industry."

During periods of uncertainty - COVID disruptions, the great resignation, and overall workplace burnout - STACK has persevered as a purpose-driven, people-centric, and adaptable organization.

"We are a people-first organization. We focus on growth and a growth mindset, providing an environment where people are empowered to do their best work which drives performance and equals results in a big way," says Diana Osborne, Senior Director of HR. "As a result of our people-first mentality and 'we go and row together' mantra, we've been able to do and accomplish great things not only as a collective but individually as well. STACK is an incredibly special place, and it is such an honor to receive this recognition as a 2023 Top Workplace as well as to work with such an amazing team."

The company recently relocated to a new modern office at Landings III in Blue Ash, supporting its exponential growth and expansion. The state-of-the-art space will further promote collaboration and connection for employees with multiple hangout and huddle spaces, conference rooms, and more desk space.

In a rapidly changing employment landscape, it's difficult to succeed both in driving revenue and in supporting and satisfying employees, but throughout several years of impressive growth, STACK continues to exceed expectations on both fronts.

###

Phil Ogilby, STACK Construction Technologies CEO and Co-founder, is available for interviews. Please contact Darcie Burroughs at dburroughs@stackct.com to book and for more information about STACK and this release. To learn more, visit stackct.com.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their business and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

Contact Information:

Darcie Burroughs

Content Marketing Specialist

dburroughs@stackct.com

917-254-5122

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-q1HkE-lim4

SOURCE: STACK Construction Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759928/STACK-Construction-Technologies-Named-Cincinnati-Enquirer-2023-Top-Workplace