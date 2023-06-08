Sudsies Dry Cleaners & Garment Care Expands Into Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Sudsies Dry Cleaners and Garment Care has been providing couture dry cleaning and exceptional service to the residents of South Florida for over 25 years.

Sudsies prides itself on setting high standards and trying to exceed customers' expectations with our excellent customer service. Over the years, we have learned many of our customers are requesting pick-up and delivery from as far as Palm Beach County.

To continue to provide the ultimate in convenience and service, Sudsies opened its fifth stand-alone boutique in Boca Raton, located at 405 South Federal Highway. This location serves Palm Beach County.

"Sudsies has always been known for its eco-friendly approach to couture dry cleaning," said Jason Loeb. "And we're excited and ready to extend that great service further north in South Florida."

Like every Sudsies boutique, the Boca Raton Sudsies offers a full range of services. While best known for environmentally friendly processes and couture dry cleaning, Sudsies offers laundry, alterations, and wash, dry, and fold services. Sudsies also specializes in formal wear and bridal gown restoration and preservation.

With a fleet of valets and boutiques, clients can arrange to have their everyday wear, couture wear, and favorite garments picked up and delivered anywhere in South Florida.

About Sudsies Dry Cleaners & Laundry

Sudsies is a full-service dry-cleaning company dedicated to clean clothes, clean service, and a clean environment. For two decades, Sudsies has been the leading environmentally friendly dry cleaner in the state of Florida. With a fleet of valets on wheels and boutiques in Miami Beach, North Miami Beach, the Design District, South Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Palm Beach, Sudsies serves customers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. For more information on the company, its philosophy, and its services, contact their offices at 1.888.898.SUDS (7837).

