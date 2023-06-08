Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured two new bricks and mortar retail locations in Vancouver. The two new retail locations are scheduled to open in August 2023, offering an unparalleled shopping experience for individuals seeking holistic and natural wellness products.

The Company's new retail stores will showcase Naturevan's vitamin product line and also serve as a comprehensive natural wellness powerhouse. Customers can expect to find an extensive selection of vitamin and supplement products, including those from the Naturevan brand, as well as a carefully curated range of offerings from other companies within the wellness and holistic industry.

Justera Health's expansion into bricks and mortar retail locations represents a significant milestone for the company, strengthening its position in the natural wellness industry.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Justera Health with the opening of our two new retail locations in Vancouver. These stores will not only serve as a platform for our Naturevan products but also act as a holistic wellness destination, providing customers with access to an extensive range of vitamin and supplement products, as well as other natural wellness offerings. We are excited to offer our customers a truly immersive experience in their journey towards better health and well-being," said Alex MacKay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Justera Health

Founded in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on medical services, Justera Health offers personalized health and wellness services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals bring years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.justerahealth.com/.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

