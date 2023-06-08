Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from the winter drilling completed at its Snow Lake Project ("The Project") located in central Manitoba. Drilling was concentrated at the Bur Property where excellent road access from the mining town of Snow Lake exists. The Project consists of four copper-zinc-gold-silver dominant anchor deposits (Bur, Talbot, Tower, and Rail) and several other grass roots prospects all centered around Snow Lake. The Project is part of the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt ("The Belt"), the largest Paleoproterozoic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") district and one of the most prolific VMS districts in the world.

Bur Property VMS Winter Drill Program

Geophysical VMS Targets Identified: A total of 1,379 metres of drilling were completed in four holes. Drilling tested four separate geophysical conductive targets near the existing high-grade Bur VMS (copper-zinc) Deposit (see Figure 1). All targets were intersected and explained by fine grained to massive pyrite sulphides in graphitic fault breccia. No appreciable copper-zinc mineralization was intersected in the four holes completed.

Figure 1: Plan View of Bur VMS Deposit and Location of TDEM VMS Winter Drill Targets. The Targets were Identified as Pyrite Rich Sulphides (non-copper-zinc bearing) within Graphitic Breccia.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/169168_f5034f36b402da55_001full.jpg

Rockcliff completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report in Q4 2021 on the Bur Property and press released the report on November 22, 2021. The Technical Report prepared by Stantec, with an effective date of October 26, 2021, is summarized below.

Bur VMS Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate at a 2.3% CuEq Cut-Off Grade (1-12 )

Classification Tonnes

(k) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq

(%) Cu

(Mlbs) Zn

(Mlbs) Au

(koz) Ag

(koz) CuEq

(Mlbs) Measured 338 1.54 3.58 0.05 12.94 2.87 11.48 26.68 0.54 140.62 21.39 Indicated 2,679 1.70 6.45 0.02 3.41 3.97 100.41 380.95 1.72 293.71 234.48 Measured/Indicated 3,017 1.69 6.13 0.02 4.48 3.84 112.37 407.59 1.94 434.41 255.33 Inferred 2.342 1.03 8.65 0.00 0.91 4.04 53.18 446.62 0.00 68.52 208.59

CIM definitions are followed for classification of Mineral Resource. Mineral resources are contained within a mineralized vein (zone) dipping at approximately 60 degrees towards the northwest whose closest vertical depth from surface is 6 m and maximum vertical depth is 1,274 m. Resources are constrained to a minimum true vein thickness of 0.2 m and where calculated block revenues after recovery are greater than costs for mining. CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.347 + Au(gpt) x 0.430 +Ag(gpt) x 0.005 ZnEq (%) = Cu (%) x 2.885 + Zn (%) + Au(gpt) x 1.241 + Ag(gpt) x 0.016 CuEq and ZnEq formulas are calculated using the following revenue inputs: Cu US$ 3.26/lb, Zn US$ 1.13/lb, Au US$ 1,744/oz, and Ag US$ 22.05/oz. Metal recoveries are: 80% Cu, 80% Zn, 40% Au and 40% Ag. Mining costs used to determine prospects for eventual economic extraction total C$110/t. US$ to C$ exchange rate applied is 1:1.31. Specific gravity for the mineralized zone is fixed at 3.1. Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding. The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and are reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserve. The 100% owned Bur Property is part of the Company's extensive Manitoba property portfolio, has excellent infrastructure with a year-round access road, clearing for portable buildings, and a box cut and portal. The Bur Property lies within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world and the most prolific VMS district in Canada.

A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.SEDAR.com and the Company's website at http://rockcliffmetals.com.

The 100% owned Bur Property is strategically located approximately 30 kilometres by gravel and paved road from the center of the Snow Lake Mining Camp. The Bur VMS Deposit is a strategic, high-grade, and significant resource of copper and zinc. It remains open at depth and along strike.

New Bur Property Pegmatite Potential:

Multiple pegmatite dykes between 0.5 metres to almost 15.0 metres (not true thickness) were intersected by drilling which was initially focused on identifying the conductive targets described above. Several of the dykes that were intersected hosted beryl, tourmaline, spodumene and lepidolite minerals. Recent lab results returned minor, anomalous lithium confirming that the pegmatite dykes are lithium bearing and are part of the Wekusko Lake Pegmatite Field ("WLPF"). The WLPF is known to host several nearby historical lithium-rich pegmatite deposits and recent exploration by others has discovered numerous additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in the area (see Figure 2).

Figure 2: Location of the Wekusko Lake Pegmatite Field (WLPF) from Regional Scale Mapping, 2023 Drill Locations, and Rockcliff's Bur and Sails Properties( black property outline), Historical Nearby Lithium Deposits and Pegmatite Swarms within the WLPF.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/169168_f5034f36b402da55_002full.jpg

At Bur, regional evidence exists outlining significant lithium potential. Historical mapping has identified the presence of at least three clusters of pegmatites associated with an evolved, mature granite-granodiorite batholith. Pegmatites have been identified on surface sporadically across the entire 15.0 kilometres length of the property and were observed in many historical drill holes designed to test only VMS potential. The Bur property is significantly underexplored for its lithium potential.

Summer/Fall exploration plans are to resample any pegmatites dykes located in historical drill holes, boots on the ground geology to locate, sample and map pegmatite dykes to identify those with the highest lithium potential.

Additional Bur drill hole information is summarized below.

Hole # UTM-E UTM-N Dip° Azimuth° Length-metres RBur23-066 458622 6093102 -65 125 302 RBur23-067 459258 6093294 -65 125 386 RBur23-068 459657 6094009 -65 125 335 RBur23-069 460215 6094500 -50 135 356

Penex Property Winter Drilling

A total of 1,000 metres of drilling in four to six holes were planned to test the 2.6 kilometers long airborne geophysical target identified in historical airborne surveys and in a recently completed surface geophysical survey. Unfortunately, due to recurring mild winter weather, frost did not penetrate deep enough to completely freeze the numerous underlying bogs to safely allow heavy machinery across the 8.0 kilometres long access road completed by Rockcliff to get to the drill targets. Drilling is now planned for next year when required ground conditions will hopefully be realized.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 85% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc, and silver by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 assay ton charge. A 0.2g cut is taken from each pulp for lithium and other trace and rare earth metals and leached in a sodium peroxide fusion to ensure complete recovery, then analyzed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with ALS other than ALS being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Interim President, and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian exploration and resource Company with several advanced-stage, high-grade VMS dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in The Belt which hosts the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines, deposits and grass roots prospects containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes six 100% owned high grade, undeveloped VMS deposits. Rockcliff's (49% ownership) seventh high grade VMS deposit, the Talbot Copper Deposit, is a joint Venture with Hudbay (51% ownership).

Find out more, visit our website and social media:

Website: http://rockcliffmetals.com

Twitter: @RockcliffMetals

LinkedIn: Rockcliff Metals Corp

Facebook: Rockcliff Metals Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Ken Lapierre

Interim President & CEO

Cell: (647) 678-3879

ken@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169168