Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
PR Newswire
08.06.2023 | 14:06
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

8 June 2023

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 May 2023 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 15 June 2023

Record Date 16 June 2023

Payment Date 30 June 2023

Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


