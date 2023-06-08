

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK), the French financial major, said on Thursday that it has signed four agreements to sell its units in Congo and Equatorial Guinea to Vista Group, and that in Mauritania and Chad to Coris Group.



The financial terms of the agreements are not yet known.



In addition, Societe Generale has also started a strategic review of its 52.34 percent stake in Union Internationale de Banques or UIB, the unit in Tunisia.



These agreements result in the total divestment of the Group's shares in its local African units.



The company will divest 93.5 percent stake in Societe Generale Congo, 57.2 percent in Societe Generale de Banques en Guinee Equatoriale, 95.5 percent in Societe Generale Mauritanie, and 67.8 percent in Societe Generale Tchad.



Vista and Coris would take over all activities operated by Societe Generale in Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Chad, as well as all of Societe Generale's clients portfolios and all employees within these entities.



The transaction, to be concluded by the end of 2023, is expected to have a positive impact of around 5 bps on the Group's CET1 ratio at their completion date.



