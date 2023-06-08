Rio Hotel & Casino Selects Passport Technology's Lush Loyalty Platform and Mira Player Enrollment Kiosks

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced the selection of Passport's Lush® loyalty and rewards platform and Mira® player enrollment kiosks, by Dreamscape Gaming & Entertainment for the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas ("Rio").









Passport's Lush loyalty platform provides sleek and innovative tools for casino operators to drive player acquisition, enrich player engagement and facilitate tier progression through customizable games, player promotions and dynamic offers. Building upon the recent news of the Rio selecting Passport's full suite of payments and processing solutions, the introduction of Passport's Lush loyalty platform at the Rio Hotel & Casino is eagerly anticipated.

"Our team is extremely excited to partner with Passport along many aspects of our business," says Kevin Sweet, Chief Gaming Officer for the Rio. "With the creation of a new loyalty program, we will utilize Lush to push the boundaries of traditional loyalty programs typically seen in destination resorts."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, marketing, promotion, and gifting options through Lush's secure web application. Guests of the Rio will benefit from patron self-service features, dynamic games library, comprehensive hotel offer, virtual drawings and Earn & Gets through the Lush kiosk. With integrated gifting and continuity built into the industry's first Earn and Shop redemption portal, guests will have the opportunity to redeem points or comps instantly for unlimited prizes.

"Offers, enrollment and reprints are seen as the status quo for destination resorts," said Diallo Gordon, Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for Passport. "The Rio's player development and reinvestment strategy here is remarkably different and unique in approach. We are ecstatic Lush was chosen as the foundation for the Rio's digital resort transformation."

"This partnership is strategic for the company as we grow market share across the United States and in destination resorts specifically," stated Cleve Tzung, CEO of Passport. "A consistent theme in our discussions with the Rio is innovation and the flexibility and freedom Lush provides serves as one of many Passport advantages to delight our mutual customers."

About Passport

Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

About Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Located one block off the famed Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Blvd., Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas features over 2,500 580-square-foot all-suite guest rooms, 220,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, a five-acre pool area, and a 150,000-square-foot casino with 60+ tables and 1,000+ slot machines. Dreamscape's plan for the resort's future includes a property refresh, from dynamic new dining offerings to a variety of entertainment options. Dreamscape's intent is to preserve the property's bones and honor its legacy. The property will remain open throughout the renovations, with the company slated to officially take over and manage operations at the resort in fall of 2023.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape's talented team of real estate professionals has collectively deployed in excess of $35 billion across residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and gaming properties and has decades of experience in these verticals. Eric Birnbaum and his team have assets in New York, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Charleston and Philadelphia. The team has worked on a diverse portfolio of significant properties, including critically acclaimed endeavors such as Henry Hall in New York's Hudson Yards, The Pod Hotel in New York's Times Square, The Goodtime Hotel in South Beach, Miami, Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and 5420 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

