Bosse School of Music: Guitar Shaman Ron Bosse Kicks Off Tour Showcasing Jeff Lorber-Produced Hit Album Burning Room Only

Tour Kicks off at Blues Alley in Washington, DC (6/21) & the Tin Pan in Virginia (6/23)

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Ron Bosse is taking his hit album Burning Room Only on the road with a band featuring jazz fusion pioneer and Grammy Award winner Jeff Lorber, who produced and played keyboards on all tracks on the set.

Ron Bosse & Jeff Lorber

A high-octane instrumental album at the intersection of jazz, rock and R&B, Burning Room Only spotlights Bosse's scorching virtuosity and uplifting melodicism along with elemental grooves, grit and soul - a winning combination delivered with a seemingly effortless technical precision that stands shoulder to shoulder with that of Bosse's formative guitar hero, the late, great Pat Martino.

Lorber is joining Bosse for the tour's launch gigs at Blues Alley, Washington, D.C., on June 21 and The Tin Pan, Richmond, Virginia, on June 23.

There are two shows at Blues Alley, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and one at The Tin Pan, at 8 p.m.

Tickets at Blues Alley can be purchased at www.bluesalley.com.

Tickets for the Tin Pan can be purchased at www.tinpanrva.com.

A coast-to-coast tour will continue into 2024. Further dates will be announced shortly.

"As producer and keyboardist on all tracks, Jeff has been integral to the overall sound and shape of Burning Room Only. I'm absolutely thrilled he is performing live with us so that we can deliver the most impactful performances possible." - Ron Bosse

At Blues Alley and The Tin Pan, Bosse will be performing all the tracks from Burning Room Only as well as a selection of Lorber's best-loved hits, including "Tune 88" and "Montserrat."

Bosse's band is completed by Will Hudgins on vibes, Mark Zaleski on sax, Norwood Pearson on rhythm guitar, Carloso Sulbarran on bass and Steve Langone on drums.

"The songs on Burning Room Only are super funky and exciting. I greatly look forward to playing them live with Ron and his band." - Jeff Lorber

Since its release in December, Burning Room Only has been on course to become one of the biggest-selling fusion albums of 2023.

#5 on Billboard 's Contemporary Jazz Chart.

's Contemporary Jazz Chart. #34 on Billboard 's Album Chart.

's Album Chart. 265,000 streams and counting on Spotify , YouTube , Amazon, and Apple.

, , and Chosen for "Best Albums of the Year 2022" by Jazziz magazine.

Jazz Guitar Today says: "Bosse's guitar brings a fiery edge to tracks that define the essence of fusion: jazz improvisation meets rock and roll abandon."

Jonathan Widran, a writer for Jazziz and Downbeat, says: "The perfect spotlight to showcase Bosse's potent lead guitar chops with some of the most colorful and creative melodic guitar lines and improvisations of his career."

Further information from: Ron Bosse (ron@bossestudios.com) 781-724-3176

Contact Information

Ron Bosse

Artist

ron@bossestudios.com

781-724-3176

SOURCE: Bosse Studios

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759949/Guitar-Shaman-Ron-Bosse-Kicks-Off-Tour-Showcasing-Jeff-Lorber-Produced-Hit-Album-Burning-Room-Only