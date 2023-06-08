PayQuicker Named Winner of Best Payments System Award by 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / PayQuicker's Payouts OS , the first-in-market payouts orchestration platform, today announced its recognition as the Best Payments System by the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA .

"We are so proud of this recognition, which is a testament to the strength of our platform and the diligence that we have put toward enabling more agile, convenient and cost-effective cross-border payouts for gig and alternative businesses and their workforces around the globe," said Charles Rosenblatt, President of PayQuicker.

Rosenblatt accepted the prestigious award at an awards ceremony held in New York City on June 1, where a total of 40 winners across categories including Best Embedded Finance System, Best Bank & Fintech Partnership, and more were celebrated. PayQuicker was recognized among industry giants like Bank of America and J.P. Morgan.

The Payouts OS platform is recognized for empowering the quickest and most cost-effective ways to send payouts to businesses and consumers globally, enabling companies to integrate with a single API that intelligently determines in real-time an optimal cross-border payout route.

Payouts OS was selected as the winner amongst seven finalists in the Best Payments System category, including financial technology leaders Intuit and FIS.

This recognition comes after PayQuicker announced several reinforcements to Payouts OS in the form of partnerships and new leadership. Just this week, PayQuicker announced that Qolo, Fortress, and Citcon would join their existing partners including Mastercard, PPS, an Edenred company, Barclays, Corpay's Cross-Border business, Convera, and NIUM.

PayQuicker also recently named a new Head of Sales for Payouts OS - Eric Fox , Ph.D., who brings more than three decades of experience in payments and business development.

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payouts and treasury platform. We have been revolutionizing payouts since 2007, leveraging our award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of over 300 clients across industries. Having extensive experience empowering payouts in the gig economy, we were featured in the Ultimate Gig book published by Emerald Publishing. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack empowers businesses of any size to provide fast, flexible, and cost-effective payouts under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with the most advanced global payout technology that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/ .

