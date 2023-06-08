Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Exhibit at the South Carolina Bankers Association's 123rd Annual Conference in Charleston

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) , ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications and compliance company, is set to exhibit at the 2023 South Carolina Bankers Association's (SCBA) Annual Conference from Sunday, June 11 through Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

This is the 123rd year of the annual convention that brings banking professionals from the state of South Carolina together to network, learn and grow within the banking industry.

As an exhibitor (booth #3), the Issuer Direct team will share information about its complete suite of services including transfer agent and proxy/shareholder services with attendees.

"SCBA has an impressive history of empowering its members to grow professionally through education and networking events like their annual conference. We're excited to have the opportunity to exhibit and meet with these bright professionals and expand our footprint in the community and regional banking sector," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Issuer Direct offers a host of comprehensive solutions to ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

Industry-leading newswire

Investor Relations websites

Webcast and Teleconference solutions

Event management software

Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

If you'd like to set up a private meeting during this year's SCBA Annual Conference, click here

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .

