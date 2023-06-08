Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Alchemist Mining Incorporated (CSE: AMS) (the "Company" or "Alchemist") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Martín Corredera Silván to its advisory board.

About Martín Corredera Silván

Mr. Silván has over 25 years of international managerial experience in private capital, and financial analysis. Throughout his involvement at several international organizations, he has actively contributed to advancing regional development of the private sector in Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe, with a strong focus on investing for growth and sustainability. Over the years, Martín has been involved in several advisory and consultative roles at different organizations in the Americas and Europe.

He began his career in public accounting, in Spain and the United States, serving a variety of clients in the technology and telecommunication industries.

Martín holds an Executive MBA from Georgetown University (U.S.), an LL. B. from Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (Spain), and a MSc. in Business Administration from Universidad Complutense (Spain). Mr. Silván also holds a current U.S. CPA license.

Scott Taylor stated, "We are grateful to have Martín as an advisor. Martín has global expertise in finance and private capital markets. His skills and business culture aligns with our focus on offering our pre-treatment and Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") processing technology in Argentina, Chile, and the United States."

About Alchemist wholly owned subsidiary LiTHOS Technologies Corp.

LiTHOS, a company continued under the Province of British Columbia, holds a 100% interest in mineral claims spanning an approximate 6,780 acres in a virgin lithium brine basin in Arizona known as the "Cactus Jack" and the "Pac-Man" properties.

LiTHOS invested in AcQUATM - a patented wastewater solutions technology for DLE from continental brine reservoirs enriched with lithium. AcQUATM is a unique modular technology is capable of pre-treatment, selective purification, and concentration of lithium-enriched brines prior to extracting lithium chloride. The unique AcQUATM technology avoids the typical challenges faced by chemically intensive DLE technologies currently in development phase. AcQUATM enables lithium brine resource operators to deploy economically viable and sustainable field-ready extraction solutions that will substantially reduce water consumption by recycling 98.5% of the input brine water, and eliminate the use of evaporation ponds in the pre-treatment and concentration phases of production.

AcQUATM aids mineral resource owners extract multiple aqueous minerals of economic interest: lithium, boron, and sodium carbonate at a substantially lower Capital Expenditure per tonne of LCE production/year.

By eliminating the inefficient, slow, and environmentally harmful pre-treatment evaporation ponds, AcQUATM aids in yielding sustainable lithium production and will help unlock stranded continental brine resources located in the United States. The fundamental DLE technology is a mature, field proven, operational system augmented from produced water management in the energy sector. A fully operational DLE processing facility has been commissioned in Denver, Colorado, USA. LiTHOS is focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile. The Company's mission is to become the trusted standard for economic, environmentally efficient, and sustainable lithium resource development.

