Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)

DEALING DATE: 07/06/2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 217.9050

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 194034

CODE: EUMV

