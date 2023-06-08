FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

8 June 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 8 June 2023 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 118 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 6 June 2023 at a price of £1.269 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 16 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7890 422877



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them