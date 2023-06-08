Mandatory Tender Offer of DFDS SEAWAYS AB

From 12-06-2023, a mandatory tender offer to buy DFDS SEAWAYS AB (ISIN code LT0000125981) shares is launched. The closing date for execution of the tender offer is 24-07-2023. Order entry until 24-07-2023 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 24-07-2023 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 0.63. The maximum number of shares to buy is 5 546 627. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: DFDSTO. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com