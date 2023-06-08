Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
08.06.2023 | 16:50
BeenVerified: Gender-Neutral Names Hit a Record High in 2022

Gender-neutral names have been slowly gaining ground since the 1960s, according to BeenVerified analysis.

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Gender-neutral names hit a record high last year, accounting for nearly 15% of all birth names. BeenVerified, a people search company, examined Social Security Administration records to discover the rising popularity in unisex names and the most popular gender-neutral names in 2022, with Logan taking the top spot.

BeenVerified

BeenVerified
BeenVerified logo

For the purposes of this study, we defined unisex names as those in which at least 5% of names were given to an opposite gender-or one out of every 20 births. Here are the top 10 unisex names in 2022:

RankName2022 Birth CountFemale %Male %
1Logan8,42010.0%90.0%
2Ezra8,3965.4%94.6%
3Avery7,88379.0%21.0%
4Dylan7,2157.2%92.8%
5Carter6,8758.0%92.0%
6Riley6,47575.5%24.5%
7Parker6,24338.5%61.5%
8Kai5,6996.2%93.8%
9Angel5,65810.5%89.5%
10Cameron5,54110.9%89.1%

While gender-neutral names hit a high last year, it's a practice that's been growing for years. Since 1923, there are certain unisex names that parents continue to pick for their new bundles of joy.

RankNameBirth CountFemale %Male %
1Kelly553,23085.5%14.5%
2Jordan524,15025.5%74.5%
3Terry518,71818.6%81.4%
4Taylor437,43674.8%25.2%
5Willie431,95719.4%80.6%
6Alexis408,63483.8%16.2%
7Jean405,88994.7%5.3%
8Logan397,2657.4%92.6%
9Leslie358,82374.5%25.5%
10Jamie355,75175.6%24.4%

Unisex names were most popular in Louisiana (18.9% of 2022 birth names), followed by Mississippi (18.8%) Georgia (17.9%), Alabama (17.5%), then Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee (17.0% each).

States with the lowest percentage of births with gender-neutral names in 2022 were Rhode Island (10.6%), followed by New Mexico and Wyoming (10.7% each), New Jersey (10.8%) and Vermont (11.4%).

Check out where your name stacks up or check for potential baby names using BeenVerified's interactive name search tool, which shows birth numbers over the past 100 years, percentage male and female and most popular year for the name:

About BeenVerified

BeenVerified's mission is to help people discover, understand and use public data in their everyday lives. BeenVerified and our associated websites curate dozens of public data sources and proprietary data sets to give people easy and affordable access to billions of public records, including a people search tool.

For more information, contact Kerry Sherin (kerry@beenverified.com) or Erin Kemp (erin@beenverified.com).

Contact Information

Kerry Sherin
PR Manager
press@beenverified.com

SOURCE: BeenVerified

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760091/Gender-Neutral-Names-Hit-a-Record-High-in-2022

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
