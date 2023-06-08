BeenVerified: Gender-Neutral Names Hit a Record High in 2022

Gender-neutral names have been slowly gaining ground since the 1960s, according to BeenVerified analysis.

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Gender-neutral names hit a record high last year, accounting for nearly 15% of all birth names. BeenVerified, a people search company, examined Social Security Administration records to discover the rising popularity in unisex names and the most popular gender-neutral names in 2022, with Logan taking the top spot.

For the purposes of this study, we defined unisex names as those in which at least 5% of names were given to an opposite gender-or one out of every 20 births. Here are the top 10 unisex names in 2022:

Rank Name 2022 Birth Count Female % Male % 1 Logan 8,420 10.0% 90.0% 2 Ezra 8,396 5.4% 94.6% 3 Avery 7,883 79.0% 21.0% 4 Dylan 7,215 7.2% 92.8% 5 Carter 6,875 8.0% 92.0% 6 Riley 6,475 75.5% 24.5% 7 Parker 6,243 38.5% 61.5% 8 Kai 5,699 6.2% 93.8% 9 Angel 5,658 10.5% 89.5% 10 Cameron 5,541 10.9% 89.1%

While gender-neutral names hit a high last year, it's a practice that's been growing for years. Since 1923, there are certain unisex names that parents continue to pick for their new bundles of joy.

Rank Name Birth Count Female % Male % 1 Kelly 553,230 85.5% 14.5% 2 Jordan 524,150 25.5% 74.5% 3 Terry 518,718 18.6% 81.4% 4 Taylor 437,436 74.8% 25.2% 5 Willie 431,957 19.4% 80.6% 6 Alexis 408,634 83.8% 16.2% 7 Jean 405,889 94.7% 5.3% 8 Logan 397,265 7.4% 92.6% 9 Leslie 358,823 74.5% 25.5% 10 Jamie 355,751 75.6% 24.4%

Unisex names were most popular in Louisiana (18.9% of 2022 birth names), followed by Mississippi (18.8%) Georgia (17.9%), Alabama (17.5%), then Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee (17.0% each).

States with the lowest percentage of births with gender-neutral names in 2022 were Rhode Island (10.6%), followed by New Mexico and Wyoming (10.7% each), New Jersey (10.8%) and Vermont (11.4%).

Check out where your name stacks up or check for potential baby names using BeenVerified's interactive name search tool, which shows birth numbers over the past 100 years, percentage male and female and most popular year for the name:

