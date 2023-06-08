CORRECTION: Mandatory Tender Offer of DFDS SEAWAYS AB

Amended with article of Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania From 12-06-2023, a mandatory tender offer to buy DFDS SEAWAYS AB (ISIN code LT0000125981) shares is launched (following Article 461 of Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania). The closing date for execution of the tender offer is 24-07-2023. Order entry until 24-07-2023 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 24-07-2023 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 0.63. The maximum number of shares to buy is 5 546 627. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: DFDSTO. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com