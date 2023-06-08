Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023

WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629
Frankfurt
08.06.23
08:15 Uhr
34,220 Euro
+0,540
+1,60 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.06.2023
CORRECTION: Mandatory Tender Offer of DFDS SEAWAYS AB

Amended with article of Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania
From 12-06-2023, a mandatory tender offer to buy DFDS SEAWAYS AB (ISIN code
LT0000125981) shares is launched (following Article 461 of Law on Companies of
the Republic of Lithuania). 
The closing date for execution of the tender offer is 24-07-2023.
Order entry until 24-07-2023 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 24-07-2023 15:45 EET.
The price per share is EUR 0.63.
The maximum number of shares to buy is 5 546 627.
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Orderbook: DFDSTO.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
