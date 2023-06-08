Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
08.06.23
10:06 Uhr
0,391 Euro
+0,006
+1,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3840,39318:13
0,3860,39418:14
PR Newswire
08.06.2023 | 17:36
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 08

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Jonathan Lewis, Tim Weller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.339351

508

Tim Weller - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.339351

508

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1016 Ordinary shares

£0.339351

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-06-06

08:27 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

WINX


Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.