Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
08.06.23
16:53 Uhr
12,880 Euro
+0,075
+0,59 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,78512,91022:46
12,79012,91522:00
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 22:26
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial Installs Apiary at Plant in Lecce, Italy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / CNH Industrial's plant in Lecce, Italy has begun a new environmental project with the installation of an apiary at the site. The project is aligned with CNH Industrial's commitment to protecting biodiversity - one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The hives will be managed by local expert beekeepers from Apicolturaurbana, an organization that works to raise awareness of bees and their importance. CNH Industrial worked with them to select an Italian species of bee and ensure that no materials used in the hives would be harmful. The location also features a suitable drinking area and a range of plants and flowers.

The inauguration day included opportunities for education and information not only about bees, but also on the importance of safeguarding biodiversity.

Massimiliano Casaburi, Lecce Plant Manager, said: "We're proud to be the first plant in Europe to undertake a scheme of this kind. It reflects the type of plant we want to be: innovative and also ready to embrace activities that reach beyond production itself. As well as making vehicles, we're proud to say that we also make honey!"

Giuseppe Fascetta and Alberto Battista, Environment, Health and Safety EMEA, CNH Industrial: "We're proud to have European plants committed to running worthwhile projects that safeguard biodiversity. It confirms CNH's commitment to protecting the environment."

CNH Industrial, Thursday, June 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760177/CNH-Industrial-Installs-Apiary-at-Plant-in-Lecce-Italy

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.