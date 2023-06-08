Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the disposition of 2,600,000 common shares in the capital of American Pacific Mining Corp. (the "Company") for total consideration received of $783,857.58 (at an average price per common share of approximately $0.301483685) (the "Disposition") and the acquisition of 8,181,964 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in connection with the exercise of an aggregate of 8,181,964 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of $0.16 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $1,309,114.24 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Disposition and Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owned and controlled, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 16,970,968 Common Shares and 10,418,938 Warrants, representing approximately 9.01% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 13.79% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Disposition and Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 22,552,932 Common Shares and 2,236,974 Warrants, representing approximately 11.48% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 12.48% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were disposed of to partially fund the exercise of the Warrants. The Common Shares acquired in connection with the Acquisition investment purposes. Mr. Gentile may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, from time to time, on an individual or joint basis, acquire or dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold. In the future, Mr. Gentile, will evaluate his investment in the Company from time to time and may, based on such evaluation and the market conditions and other circumstances, acquire or dispose of his security holdings through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Michael Gentile at 514-591-4227.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169345