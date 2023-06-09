

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashley Furniture Industries has recalled Party Time collection loveseats, sofas and recliners due to the risk of catching fire.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the power loveseats, sofas, and recliners' cupholders with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The company is recalling about 253,000 in the US, with an addition of about 9,450 that were sold in Canada.



The company said it is aware of six reports of the cupholder with LED lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage and damaged furniture. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked its customer to immediately unplug the loveseats, sofas, and recliners and contact Ashley Furniture Industries for a free repair.



The recalled furniture was sold at Ashley Homestores and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Ashleyfurniture.com from November 2018 through March 2023 for between $900 and $1,800.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken