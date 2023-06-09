

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 1,236.4 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent increase in April (originally 2.5 percent).



The M3 money stock was up an annual 2.1 percent for the third straight month, now at 1,591.2 trillion yen.



The M1 was up 4.4 percent at 1,073.4 trillion yen, while the L money stock rose 2.4 percent to 2,112.1 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Hier klicken