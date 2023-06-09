IgGenix, Inc., a preclinical antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to directly address allergic disease, today announced advances towards a peanut allergy therapeutic based on IgG4 monoclonal antibodies. These data will be presented during the 2023 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, taking place in Hamburg, Germany on June 9-11, 2023.

Highlights from the EAACI Data

Nearly all peanut-specific IgE antibodies discovered from peanut-allergic individuals were high affinity, with many exhibiting double-digit picomolar affinity.

Select monoclonal IgG4 antibodies, re-engineered from human IgE antibodies, were able to inhibit allergic plasma IgE from binding recombinant Ara h 2 in vitro, and also inhibit whole peanut-mediated mast cell and basophil activation.

These IgG4 antibodies have the potential to form the basis of a therapeutic drug candidate exhibiting strong potency and efficacy in vitro , ex vivo , and in vivo

, , and This potential new paradigm for food allergy treatment could allow for protection within days of subcutaneous administration without the adverse events and long treatment duration associated with daily allergen administration.

"Peanut allergy is an increasingly prevalent unmet medical need that affects children and adults worldwide. There remains a need for a safe and efficacious therapeutic option with a rapid onset of action that protects against accidental allergen exposure and improves quality of life," said Derek Croote, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of IgGenix. "Through an unbiased human IgE discovery platform, IgGenix has created a powerful foundation from which to generate high-affinity IgG4 antibodies that bind to immunodominant allergens and epitopes on those allergens. These insights provide a potential path to a new standard of care for preventing severe allergic reactions."

Title: Treating Peanut Allergy with an IgG4 Monoclonal Antibody-based Approach

Authors: Croote D., Wong J. J.W., Creeks P., Chung CP. B., Aruva V., Mabery E., Kaur A., Romero J., Grossman J., Thomas G.R., Lowman H.B.

Presenter: Derek Croote, PhD

The abstract can be accessed here.

About IgGenix

IgGenix is a privately held antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to directly address severe allergies. Through our proprietary SEQ SIFTER discovery platform, developed from foundational research of co-founders Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of Stanford University, we isolate and re-engineer fully human, high-affinity, allergen-specific antibodies designed to block and prevent the allergic cascade. By targeting common immunodominant allergens and their most important epitopes across the patient population, we intend to treat allergic pediatric and adult patients alike across severe food and environmental allergies. This novel approach may prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects millions of people living with severe allergies.

