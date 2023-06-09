Education experts discuss innovation in teaching on new 'Learning Explorations' podcast from Nord Anglia Education

LONDON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced the launch of its all-new education podcast called Learning Explorations.

Available on Spotify, the podcast features in-depth discussions on educational trends and new ideas, with a focus on making topics like education technology and metacognition more accessible. Each episode features interviews with world-renowned education experts including Stanford maths professor Dr Jo Boaler, UCL professor and AI expert Rose Luckin, and edtech leader Dr Joseph South.

Emily Murphy, Learning Explorations host and training and development manager for Nord Anglia's edtech programme, said: "Learning Explorations is full of insights on how innovation in education empowers teachers and transforms students' learning. It's a great listen for teachers looking to enhance their practice or parents who want to be in the know on the use of tech in the classroom and at home. As a teacher myself, I've learned a lot from speaking to our guests and have appreciated the opportunity to continue developing my skills as an educator."

The first four episodes of Learning Explorations include interviews with:

Kate Robinson - an author, speaker, and co-founder of various initiatives dedicated to the legacy of her father Sir Ken Robinson, an educationalist who has inspired countless teachers. Kate's book, titled "Imagine If…Creating a Future for Us All", was co-authored with her late father and was published in 2022. In this episode, the discussion covers creativity and innovation and how they can inspire positive change for students.





Dr Joseph South - an educational technology leader focused on evidence-based learning transformation. He's the chief learning officer at the International Society for Technology in Education and formerly served as director of the Office of Educational Technology at the U.S. Department of Education. This episode reframes how we look at edtech, shifting away from algorithms to a more relationship-centric view, where technology is used to nurture and support students.





Dr Jo Boaler - a professor of mathematics education at Stanford University. Her former roles have included being the Marie Curie Professor of Mathematics Education in England, and a mathematics teacher in London comprehensive schools. She is the author of numerous books and was named as one of eight educators "changing the face of education" by the BBC. She discussed how there's no such thing as a "maths person" and explored how we can change maths education to make it more accessible and inclusive for all.





Rose Luckin - a professor of Learner Centred Design at the UCL Knowledge Lab in London. Her research involves the design and evaluation of educational technology using theories from the learning sciences and techniques from AI. She discusses how AI is something teachers should be embracing to enhance the work they already do in the classroom.

Listen to Learning Explorations now on Spotify.

