Date: 9 June 2023
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- Full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d9a4268-1594-4872-872e-999b8afc0e61)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|22,720
|22,940
|08:47
|22,740
|22,920
|08:37
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:22
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: STOCK DIVIDEND ISSUE PRICE
|16.05.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V. lists on Euronext Milan
|12.05.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: FIRST TRADING DAY EURONEXT MILAN: 16 MAY 2023
|Date: 12 May 2023
Release: After close of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE (h...
|11.05.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: DUAL LISTING ON EURONEXT MILAN
|Date: 11 May 2023
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE...
|05.05.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: FIRST QUARTER RESULTS 2023
|Date: 5 May 2023
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
FULL PRESS RELEASE ...
