9 June 2023

RM plc

Sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business

CMA Phase 1 clearance

RM plc (LSE: RM) ("RM" or the "Company") announced on 31 May 2023 that it had completed the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business.

The Company welcomes the decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today to clear matter ME/7037/23 regarding the acquisition of the RM Integris and RM Finance Business by The Key Support Services Limited at Phase 1. As such, the Company is pleased to confirm that the conditions relating to the payment of the Additional Consideration have been duly satisfied.

The conditions relating to the payment of the Deferred Consideration remain outstanding. Accordingly, the Company expects to receive the payment of GBP3,450,000 in cash within 10 business days with the additional GBP550,000 of Deferred Consideration payable conditionally upon the satisfaction of the relevant conditions.

For more information, please contact:

Howard Rubenstein

Company Secretary

RM plc

companysecretary@rm.com

