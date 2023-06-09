Anzeige
Freitag, 09.06.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
09.06.23
08:05 Uhr
1,106 Euro
+0,012
+1,10 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
09.06.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 08 June 2023 it purchased a total of 199,546 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           99,546     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1300     GBP0.9750 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1120     GBP0.9580 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1217     GBP0.9650

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,528,317 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,986      1.1180        XDUB     08:37:17      00027779190TRDU1 
5,056      1.1180        XDUB     08:37:17      00027779189TRDU1 
334       1.1200        XDUB     08:55:25      00027779254TRDU1 
2,037      1.1200        XDUB     08:55:25      00027779253TRDU1 
2,373      1.1200        XDUB     08:55:25      00027779252TRDU1 
7,368      1.1220        XDUB     10:05:51      00027779495TRDU1 
4,796      1.1220        XDUB     10:05:51      00027779494TRDU1 
1,081      1.1260        XDUB     12:52:01      00027780643TRDU1 
35        1.1300        XDUB     12:58:20      00027780651TRDU1 
1,828      1.1300        XDUB     14:00:11      00027781074TRDU1 
11,464      1.1300        XDUB     14:00:11      00027781073TRDU1 
699       1.1300        XDUB     14:00:11      00027781072TRDU1 
2,637      1.1300        XDUB     14:00:11      00027781071TRDU1 
2,819      1.1300        XDUB     14:00:11      00027781070TRDU1 
11,464      1.1300        XDUB     14:00:11      00027781069TRDU1 
1,912      1.1300        XDUB     14:00:11      00027781075TRDU1 
4,595      1.1220        XDUB     14:29:54      00027781274TRDU1 
282       1.1220        XDUB     14:29:54      00027781273TRDU1 
2,458      1.1200        XDUB     14:49:40      00027781633TRDU1 
2,395      1.1200        XDUB     14:49:40      00027781631TRDU1 
2,399      1.1180        XDUB     14:49:40      00027781635TRDU1 
2,439      1.1140        XDUB     15:06:33      00027781859TRDU1 
1,601      1.1140        XDUB     15:06:33      00027781858TRDU1 
844       1.1140        XDUB     15:06:33      00027781857TRDU1 
2,555      1.1120        XDUB     15:29:33      00027782173TRDU1 
1,477      1.1120        XDUB     15:29:33      00027782171TRDU1 
2,357      1.1120        XDUB     15:34:28      00027782207TRDU1 
2,410      1.1120        XDUB     15:34:28      00027782206TRDU1 
1,213      1.1140        XDUB     16:20:05      00027782592TRDU1 
1,014      1.1140        XDUB     16:24:30      00027782638TRDU1 
618       1.1140        XDUB     16:24:34      00027782639TRDU1 
6,385      1.1140        XDUB     16:27:23      00027782682TRDU1 
3,615      1.1140        XDUB     16:27:23      00027782681TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
40        0.9610        XLON     08:55:25      00027779251TRDU1 
5,640      0.9610        XLON     08:55:25      00027779250TRDU1 
5,443      0.9610        XLON     08:55:25      00027779249TRDU1 
502       0.9640        XLON     09:35:29      00027779383TRDU1 
1,612      0.9660        XLON     10:00:00      00027779470TRDU1 
268       0.9660        XLON     10:00:54      00027779472TRDU1 
460       0.9660        XLON     10:00:54      00027779471TRDU1 
144       0.9660        XLON     10:00:54      00027779476TRDU1 
1,141      0.9660        XLON     10:00:54      00027779475TRDU1 
1,902      0.9660        XLON     10:00:54      00027779474TRDU1 
6,597      0.9660        XLON     10:00:54      00027779473TRDU1 
1        0.9680        XLON     10:56:34      00027779931TRDU1 
2,848      0.9680        XLON     10:56:34      00027779932TRDU1 
179       0.9690        XLON     11:12:14      00027780069TRDU1 
3,172      0.9690        XLON     11:12:15      00027780070TRDU1 
3,255      0.9690        XLON     11:37:02      00027780183TRDU1 
2,999      0.9690        XLON     12:01:45      00027780329TRDU1 
86        0.9690        XLON     12:01:45      00027780328TRDU1 
3,011      0.9690        XLON     12:25:32      00027780461TRDU1 
3,059      0.9690        XLON     12:48:05      00027780636TRDU1 
3,413      0.9730        XLON     13:10:21      00027780689TRDU1 
3,044      0.9740        XLON     13:40:40      00027780944TRDU1 
2,924      0.9750        XLON     13:49:46      00027781019TRDU1 
938       0.9710        XLON     14:00:21      00027781078TRDU1 
5,201      0.9710        XLON     14:00:21      00027781077TRDU1 
2,600      0.9710        XLON     14:00:21      00027781076TRDU1 
1,362      0.9670        XLON     14:29:54      00027781272TRDU1 
432       0.9670        XLON     14:29:54      00027781271TRDU1 
1,498      0.9670        XLON     14:29:54      00027781270TRDU1 
3,248      0.9650        XLON     14:49:40      00027781636TRDU1 
4,937      0.9650        XLON     14:49:40      00027781634TRDU1 
1,019      0.9650        XLON     14:49:40      00027781632TRDU1 
196       0.9590        XLON     15:29:33      00027782169TRDU1 
127       0.9590        XLON     15:29:33      00027782168TRDU1 
558       0.9590        XLON     15:29:33      00027782167TRDU1 
140       0.9590        XLON     15:29:33      00027782166TRDU1 
1,423      0.9590        XLON     15:29:33      00027782170TRDU1 
363       0.9590        XLON     15:29:33      00027782174TRDU1 
9,241      0.9590        XLON     15:29:33      00027782172TRDU1 
5,630      0.9580        XLON     16:16:22      00027782551TRDU1 
2,435      0.9580        XLON     16:16:22      00027782550TRDU1 
915       0.9580        XLON     16:16:22      00027782549TRDU1 
2,907      0.9580        XLON     16:24:30      00027782637TRDU1 
1,653      0.9580        XLON     16:28:16      00027782686TRDU1 
1,437      0.9580        XLON     16:28:16      00027782687TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  249658 
EQS News ID:  1652961 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652961&application_name=news

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

