Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares -2

9 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 08 June 2023 it purchased a total of 199,546 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 99,546 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1300 GBP0.9750 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1120 GBP0.9580 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1217 GBP0.9650

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,528,317 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,986 1.1180 XDUB 08:37:17 00027779190TRDU1 5,056 1.1180 XDUB 08:37:17 00027779189TRDU1 334 1.1200 XDUB 08:55:25 00027779254TRDU1 2,037 1.1200 XDUB 08:55:25 00027779253TRDU1 2,373 1.1200 XDUB 08:55:25 00027779252TRDU1 7,368 1.1220 XDUB 10:05:51 00027779495TRDU1 4,796 1.1220 XDUB 10:05:51 00027779494TRDU1 1,081 1.1260 XDUB 12:52:01 00027780643TRDU1 35 1.1300 XDUB 12:58:20 00027780651TRDU1 1,828 1.1300 XDUB 14:00:11 00027781074TRDU1 11,464 1.1300 XDUB 14:00:11 00027781073TRDU1 699 1.1300 XDUB 14:00:11 00027781072TRDU1 2,637 1.1300 XDUB 14:00:11 00027781071TRDU1 2,819 1.1300 XDUB 14:00:11 00027781070TRDU1 11,464 1.1300 XDUB 14:00:11 00027781069TRDU1 1,912 1.1300 XDUB 14:00:11 00027781075TRDU1 4,595 1.1220 XDUB 14:29:54 00027781274TRDU1 282 1.1220 XDUB 14:29:54 00027781273TRDU1 2,458 1.1200 XDUB 14:49:40 00027781633TRDU1 2,395 1.1200 XDUB 14:49:40 00027781631TRDU1 2,399 1.1180 XDUB 14:49:40 00027781635TRDU1 2,439 1.1140 XDUB 15:06:33 00027781859TRDU1 1,601 1.1140 XDUB 15:06:33 00027781858TRDU1 844 1.1140 XDUB 15:06:33 00027781857TRDU1 2,555 1.1120 XDUB 15:29:33 00027782173TRDU1 1,477 1.1120 XDUB 15:29:33 00027782171TRDU1 2,357 1.1120 XDUB 15:34:28 00027782207TRDU1 2,410 1.1120 XDUB 15:34:28 00027782206TRDU1 1,213 1.1140 XDUB 16:20:05 00027782592TRDU1 1,014 1.1140 XDUB 16:24:30 00027782638TRDU1 618 1.1140 XDUB 16:24:34 00027782639TRDU1 6,385 1.1140 XDUB 16:27:23 00027782682TRDU1 3,615 1.1140 XDUB 16:27:23 00027782681TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 40 0.9610 XLON 08:55:25 00027779251TRDU1 5,640 0.9610 XLON 08:55:25 00027779250TRDU1 5,443 0.9610 XLON 08:55:25 00027779249TRDU1 502 0.9640 XLON 09:35:29 00027779383TRDU1 1,612 0.9660 XLON 10:00:00 00027779470TRDU1 268 0.9660 XLON 10:00:54 00027779472TRDU1 460 0.9660 XLON 10:00:54 00027779471TRDU1 144 0.9660 XLON 10:00:54 00027779476TRDU1 1,141 0.9660 XLON 10:00:54 00027779475TRDU1 1,902 0.9660 XLON 10:00:54 00027779474TRDU1 6,597 0.9660 XLON 10:00:54 00027779473TRDU1 1 0.9680 XLON 10:56:34 00027779931TRDU1 2,848 0.9680 XLON 10:56:34 00027779932TRDU1 179 0.9690 XLON 11:12:14 00027780069TRDU1 3,172 0.9690 XLON 11:12:15 00027780070TRDU1 3,255 0.9690 XLON 11:37:02 00027780183TRDU1 2,999 0.9690 XLON 12:01:45 00027780329TRDU1 86 0.9690 XLON 12:01:45 00027780328TRDU1 3,011 0.9690 XLON 12:25:32 00027780461TRDU1 3,059 0.9690 XLON 12:48:05 00027780636TRDU1 3,413 0.9730 XLON 13:10:21 00027780689TRDU1 3,044 0.9740 XLON 13:40:40 00027780944TRDU1 2,924 0.9750 XLON 13:49:46 00027781019TRDU1 938 0.9710 XLON 14:00:21 00027781078TRDU1 5,201 0.9710 XLON 14:00:21 00027781077TRDU1 2,600 0.9710 XLON 14:00:21 00027781076TRDU1 1,362 0.9670 XLON 14:29:54 00027781272TRDU1 432 0.9670 XLON 14:29:54 00027781271TRDU1 1,498 0.9670 XLON 14:29:54 00027781270TRDU1 3,248 0.9650 XLON 14:49:40 00027781636TRDU1 4,937 0.9650 XLON 14:49:40 00027781634TRDU1 1,019 0.9650 XLON 14:49:40 00027781632TRDU1 196 0.9590 XLON 15:29:33 00027782169TRDU1 127 0.9590 XLON 15:29:33 00027782168TRDU1 558 0.9590 XLON 15:29:33 00027782167TRDU1 140 0.9590 XLON 15:29:33 00027782166TRDU1 1,423 0.9590 XLON 15:29:33 00027782170TRDU1 363 0.9590 XLON 15:29:33 00027782174TRDU1 9,241 0.9590 XLON 15:29:33 00027782172TRDU1 5,630 0.9580 XLON 16:16:22 00027782551TRDU1 2,435 0.9580 XLON 16:16:22 00027782550TRDU1 915 0.9580 XLON 16:16:22 00027782549TRDU1 2,907 0.9580 XLON 16:24:30 00027782637TRDU1 1,653 0.9580 XLON 16:28:16 00027782686TRDU1 1,437 0.9580 XLON 16:28:16 00027782687TRDU1

