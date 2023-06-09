London & Associated Properties Plc - Outcome of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

9 June 2023

London & Associated Properties PLC

(Company number 00341829)

("the Company") ("LAP")

Outcome of AGM

LAP announces, following the Company's 83rd Annual General Meeting held today at Meeting Room 2, 12 Charles II Street, St James, London SW1Y 4QU on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 10:30 am, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-8 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-8 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

RESOLUTIONS FOR %age FOR AGAINST %age AGAINST WITHHELD TOTAL 1 59,043,546 100.00 0 0.00 2,929,343 61,972,889 2 58,492,712 99.04 567,912 0.96 2,912,265 61,972,889 3 56,067,712 94.20 3,452,912 5.80 2,452,265 61,972,889 4 59,043,546 99.92 44,343 0.08 2,885,000 61,972,889 5 51,475,220 83.10 10,470,404 16.90 27,265 61,972,889 6 61,928,546 99.99 4,343 0.01 40,000 61,972,889 7 61,968,546 100.00 0 0.00 4,343 61,972,889 8 56,578,434 91.39 5,327,190 8.61 67,265 61,972,889

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution. The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law. ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,324,514 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,324,514.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Mintz

Company Secretary

London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

