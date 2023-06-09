

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen slid to 175.03 against the pound for the first time since 1st February 2016. At yesterday's close, the yen was trading at 174.43 against the pound.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 10-day lows of 150.21 and 155.06 from yesterday's closing quotes of 149.76 and 154.43, respectively.



Moving away from an early 1-week high of 138.76 against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 139.38.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 2-day lows of 93.51 and 84.95 from yesterday's closing quotes of 93.25 and 84.67, respectively.



The yen edged down to 104.35 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 104.00.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 178.00 against the pound, 153.00 against the euro, 156.00 against the Swiss franc, 143.00 against the greenback, 94.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 106.00 against the loonie.



