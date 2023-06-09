DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 315.6647

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 821555

CODE: DJEL LN

ISIN: FR0007056841



ISIN: FR0007056841

