Freitag, 09.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Nach Korrekturabschluss 10X-Rallye-Fortsetzung erwartet!
WKN: LYX0FS | ISIN: LU0496786574 | Ticker-Symbol: LYPS
Tradegate
09.06.23
11:03 Uhr
40,830 Euro
+0,039
+0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.06.2023 | 09:46
123 Leser
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.9864

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50830117

CODE: LSPX LN

ISIN: LU0496786657

ISIN:      LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LSPX LN 
Sequence No.:  249681 
EQS News ID:  1653097 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653097&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
