DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (U13G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist
DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.3961
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2120474
CODE: U13G LN
ISIN: LU1407887162
ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN
