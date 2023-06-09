DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.466

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 982186

CODE: UHYG LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

