DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GGOV LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.5044
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6911376
CODE: GGOV LN
ISIN: LU1437016204
------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GGOV LN Sequence No.: 249725 EQS News ID: 1653185 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653185&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 09, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)