DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.7089

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32269738

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

