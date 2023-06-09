DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2138.7424

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 156513841

CODE: LCJP LN

ISIN: LU1781541252

