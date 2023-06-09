DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.7774

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13862349

CODE: BNKE LN

ISIN: LU1829219390

