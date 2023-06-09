DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (APEX LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.2923

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2560522

CODE: APEX LN

ISIN: LU1900068161

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 249814 EQS News ID: 1653367 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)