In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), OPIS' benchmark assessment for modules from China, declined for a second week running to $0.198 per W as dramatic downslides in the country's upstream segments pushed module prices to their lowest level in almost three years, according to OPIS data. This 7.48% plummet - the largest percentage drop so far this year - takes CMM below the psychologically significant level of $0.2/W. Multiple market players pinned the slump on ...

