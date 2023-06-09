DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.2956

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11317771

CODE: LEMA LN

ISIN: LU2573967036

