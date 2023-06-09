

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial production decreased for the fourth straight month in April and at the fastest pace in fourteen years, largely due to a sharp fall in machinery and chemical output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production plunged 12.1 percent year-on-year in April, much faster than the 3.7 percent decline in February.



Among sectors, machinery industry output declined the most by 26.1 percent annually in April and production in the chemical division also logged a marked fall of 19.5 percent.



Rubber and plastic production showed a double-digit fall of 15.7 percent, and that of metal products slid by 7.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally and working day adjusted 3.0 percent in April.



Entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry were less positive in May, as they were less upbeat about the order book.



