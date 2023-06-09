DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (US37 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.76

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 691023

CODE: US37 LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

